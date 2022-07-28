Queens councilman cracks down on Middle Village smoke shop for allegedly selling unlicensed tobacco and cannabis to kids

Councilman Robert Holden had a meeting with Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks Wednesday, July 27, to discuss various issues that concern his constituents and to thank him for his help in launching an investigation by the NYC Sheriff’s Office into a problematic smoke shop in Middle Village.

Holden and his staff have fielded multiple complaints about the business called @DukaanBoyz at 63-118 Woodhaven Blvd., claiming the smoke shop’s operators were selling products to children, including unlicensed tobacco and cannabis products.

The NYC Sheriff’s Office deputies recently inspected the shop and seized 33 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, various flavored vapes, and 76 packages of cannabis.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow the Public Safety mandates of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety,” Sheriff Anthony Miranda said. “The operations we conducted in the 104th Precinct are conducted citywide on a routine basis. We investigate and respond to community complaints. We want to thank the community and Councilman Holden for bringing this to our attention.”

The deputies also issued five criminal summonses and four civil violations during the inspection of the smoke shop.

“I thank Deputy Mayor Banks, Sheriff Miranda, and the Sheriff’s Office team for extinguishing this joint’s reprehensible racket that puts the health of our local children at risk by selling them cigarettes and marijuana.”

Also joining in the sit-down at Holden’s office was former Councilman Peter Koo, who now serves as a senior advisor in the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety.

Banks is a retired law enforcement officer who served as NYPD chief of department in 2013 and 2014.

“We take community concerns very seriously, particularly when they concern the health and safety of our children,” Banks said. “I thank Council Member Holden for his partnership in protecting our youth and taking action against retailers who violate the law.”