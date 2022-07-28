Three suspects sought in Astoria shootout that left one gunman wounded: NYPD

A gun battle broke out early Monday morning just two blocks away from the 114th Precinct in Astoria, and now the hunt is on for the trigger-men who are wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

The shooting incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on July 25 in front of 24-04 41st St., across from the Grand Central Parkway, when a group of men got into an argument at the intersection of Astoria Boulevard.

As the dispute escalated, one of the men took a “shooting stance” pointing his handgun at a second man who returned fire first, striking the suspect in the stomach, according to the NYPD. The wounded gunman handed his firearm to a third individual who opened fire in the direction of the second man but missed his mark, police said. All three fled the scene in different directions with the third suspect making a getaway in a red Dodge Charger.

The NYPD released a surveillance video that shows the chaotic scene. The initial shooter is a Black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a red T-shirt and red shorts. The third man has a light complexion and wore a green baseball cap backward, a white T-shirt, green shorts and white sneakers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.