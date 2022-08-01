Quantcast
Jamaica

Prize-winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1M sold in Jamaica

A second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million for the Aug. 22 Powerball drawing was sold in Jamaica, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located at 185-02 Hillside Ave.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at nyproblemgamblinghelp.org, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

