Prize-winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $1M sold in Jamaica

A second prize-winning ticket worth $1 million for the Aug. 22 Powerball drawing was sold in Jamaica, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.
The winning ticket was purchased at ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located at 185-02 Hillside Ave.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at nyproblemgamblinghelp.