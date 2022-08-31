Cops looking for creep who groped 15-year-old girl on Q20 bus in Flushing

A 15-year-old girl was sexually abused on board a Q20 bus in Flushing Monday morning, Aug. 29, according to authorities.

Police from the 109th Precinct are looking for an unidentified man who approached the victim as the bus was at Cherry Avenue and Main Street, just a block north of the Queens Botanical Gardens at around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 29. The man touched the girl’s rear end before leaving the bus and taking off in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect who is believed to be in his 30s with a dark complexion. He wore a sleeveless Champion shirt and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.