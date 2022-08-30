Quantcast
Man sought in alleged anti-gay mugging on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights: NYPD

NYPD
Cops are looking for this man who allegedly made an anti-gay statement before slugging and robbing a woman on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

A woman was assaulted and robbed in front of a Jackson Heights restaurant on Roosevelt Avenue on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force and police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a man who approached the 33-year-old victim as she walked in front of 80-04 Roosevelt Ave. at around 5:30 a.m. and made an “anti-sexual orientation statement” before punching her in the face with a closed fist, according to the NYPD.

The suspect took the woman’s purse and took off running westbound on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on Aug. 29. He has short black hair and wears eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, beige shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

