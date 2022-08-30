Queens Economic Development Corporation, Verizon bring digital resources to local businesses

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) is partnering with Verizon, Next Street and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to offer a new online curriculum to local small businesses.

Andrea Ormeño, QEDC director of business services, will discuss the curriculum’s benefits and requirements during Ladies Lunch & Learn: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Incentives on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all attendees regardless of gender.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Verizon on this initiative,” said Seth Bornstein, executive director of QEDC. “It fits perfectly with our Women’s Business Center’s mission to support entrepreneurs as they start, build and expand businesses via counseling, training, workshops, mentoring and networking. It also fits perfectly with our M/WBE program, which promotes minority and women-owned business through certification and capacity-building services.”

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready provides resources, networking and coaching tailored to a small business owner’s specific needs. It helps in four ways:

Personalized learning: Content presented by small businesses through brief, information-packed lessons that can be utilized right away

Content presented by small businesses through brief, information-packed lessons that can be utilized right away Expert coaching: Guidance from business experts in marketing, business planning, legal and other specialties

Guidance from business experts in marketing, business planning, legal and other specialties Peer networking: Connections to other small business owners

Connections to other small business owners Incentives: A marketplace of tools, solutions, products and services

Participants who register for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready and complete two courses or mentoring events are eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant. Click here to register.