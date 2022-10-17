Arverne man indicted in murder of Edgemere father of four: DA

An Arverne man was indicted by a Queens grand jury in the fatal shooting of an Edgemere father of four just blocks from his home near Bayswater Park in late July.

Jamal Brown, 27, of Beach 54th Street, was arraigned Oct. 17 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on a three-count indictment charging him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Anthony Edwards, who was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

On the morning of July 31, Brown took out a loaded handgun and fired multiple times at the 36-year-old Edwards, stroking him in the head as he sat in his car at the intersection of Beach 38th Street and Norton Avenue, according to the charges. As alleged, Brown immediately fled the area in a white jeep.

EMS responded to the crime scene and pronounced Edwards dead.

Following a thorough investigation by the 101st Precinct Detective Squad and the Queens South Homicide Squad, Brown was apprehended in Harlem and remains in custody.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to steal friends, family, and loved ones from our communities, leaving heartache and hardship in its tragic wake,” Katz said. “We will continue to fight this plague, on the streets and in the courts, with all our might and resources.”

Justice Aloise set Brown’s return date for Dec. 6. If convicted, Brown faces up to 25 years to life in prison.