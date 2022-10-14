Police search for man who trapped woman in 63 Drive-Rego Park subway turnstile, stole her wallet

Police are searching for an unidentified individual in connection with an incident of grand larceny at the 63 Drive-Rego Park subway station on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. police from the 112th Precinct reported that a 26-year-old female was entering the train station through a full-height security turnstile when an unidentified male grabbed her and pinned her inside of the turnstile. The woman fought back and during the struggle the man took her wallet from her hand. The male then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.