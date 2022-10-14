Teen busted with loaded handgun at South Ozone Park school after classmates alerted staff: DOE

A student at J.H.S. 226 in South Ozone Park was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to the school after his fellow classmates alerted school staffers, according to law enforcement sources.

The 16-year-old boy was showing off his firearm to some of his friends at the Virgil I. Grissom middle school around 1 p.m. School Safety Agents responded and searched the teenager and found a loaded semi-automatic Glock handgun. Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the school and placed the student under arrest and he was booked at the precinct.

Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle praised the school administrators.

“Weapons of any kind are not tolerated in our schools,” Lyle said. “Our outstanding school staff and School Safety Agents immediately and safely recovered this item, after a student raised their concerns to a trusted staff member. All protocols were followed, ensuring that all students and staff are safe, and we are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions.”