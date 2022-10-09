Victoria’s Secrets: The power of family

It was a glorious night as I entered the gilded halls of Terrace on the Park to lead the celebration of the Power Women of Queens, our “Ultimate Networking Event.”

For the 19th year, we celebrated women who have had a major impact in Queens in the venue’s overflowing grand ballroom.

To my delight, “the” Power Woman of New York City joined us: Adrienne Adams, the first Black woman to lead our City Council. She helped me give out the “Vicki” statuettes to the honorees and shared her powerful message of appreciation to the more than 400 people cheering for the women being recognized.

There was electricity in the air as the sparkling, stunningly dressed honorees strutted and danced their way down the long red carpet toward the stage to receive their awards. The cheers and twirling napkins brought people to their feet as they recognized the honorees.

I get such joy being able to recognize women who have given so much to their work, families and communities. I believe that women are the greatest jugglers of their lives and it’s my honor to honor them.

At each event we host, we always feature and raise money for a local cause. This time, we raised money for the Federation of Organizations, which offers clinical, residential, outreach and children’s services in Queens.

Over the years, we’ve put the spotlight on and raised money for more than 100 groups! Giving back is in my DNA, and it is such an honor to help enrich our communities.

I recently reread “Tuesdays with Morrie,” the 25-year-old book written by former Queens reporter Mitch Albom that has sold 80 million copies worldwide. It is a beautifully crafted story about Albom’s Tuesday meetings with his former beloved and respected college professor who was at the end of his life and taught Mitch life’s greatest lessons.

I’m reprinting an insightful “lesson” I loved.

“So many people walk around with a meaningless life. They seem half-asleep, even when they’re busy doing things they think are important. This is because they’re chasing the wrong things. The way you get meaning into your life is to devote yourself to loving others, devote yourself to your community around you, and devote yourself to creating something that gives you purpose and meaning.”

Our Power Women celebration recognized women who live “the lesson.”

Congratulations and join me at the Power Women of Long Island event on Nov. 17 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury. Visit schnepsmedia.com/events/power-women-of-long-island for more information.

See you there!

THANK YOU!

My son Josh and I were honored to receive these wonderful street signs from Simcha Waisman and the Richmond Hill Block Association. We are proud to be the “REAL” news source for our communities.