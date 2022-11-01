Construction worker killed on Van Wyck Expressway after falling from Roosevelt Avenue Bridge: NYPD

A construction worker was killed Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, after he fell from the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge in Flushing, landed on the Van Wyck Expressway and was fatally struck by a car, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The 34-year-old victim was working on the rehabilitation project on the bridge that spans the Flushing River around 10:20 a.m. when he tumbled off the bridge and landed on the northbound lane of traffic and was hit by the car, the spokesman said.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with head and body trauma. He was initially listed in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim is pending family notification, police said.

The driver remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.