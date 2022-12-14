East Elmhurst man indicted for one-man ‘reign of terror’ during Jamaica home invasion: DA

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced an East Elmhurst man was indicted on a slew of charges by a Queens grand jury for a violent home invasion in Jamaica during the summer.

Michael Rispers, 36, was arraigned Dec. 13 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinsky on a 13-count indictment charging him with attempted rape, attempted sexual abuse, assault, menacing, strangulation, two counts of burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of the stolen property.

According to the charges, on the morning of July 25, Rispers allegedly unlawfully entered a home in 144th Place in Jamaica and walked into the bedroom of a 58-year-old woman who resides at the residence and proceeded to punch and strangle her while demanding money. Rispers then brandished a sharp metal object and a struggle ensued.

Rispers allegedly inflicted lacerations to the victim’s arms, according to the criminal complaint. He then threw her to the floor, unzipped his pants and attempted to forcibly remove some of her clothing. A male family member of the victim heard her screams and kicked in the door, interrupting the attack.

Court records show that Rispers threatened the man with a sharp metal object and demanded money. Rispers then allegedly grabbed a wallet from the bedroom of a third family member before fleeing the location.

Rispers was taken into custody by police near the home shortly after the home invasion. A wallet containing the third victim’s identification, cash and credit cards was recovered from Rispers at the time of his arrest.

There is no indication that Rispers knew any of the three victims prior to the attack, according to Katz.

“The reign of terror allegedly perpetrated by this defendant will not go unanswered,” Katz said. “We fully expect to be safe in our own homes. That sense if security was violated for the three occupants of the home allegedly assaulted by the defendant, who faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.”

Justice Yavinsky ordered Rispers to return to court on Feb. 21. If convicted, Rispers faces up to 25 years in prison.