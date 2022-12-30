Proud Boys protest drag story hour event at Jackson Heights Library

More than two dozen members of the Proud Boys and another right-wing group known as the Guardians of Divinity tried to disrupt a Drag Story Hour (DSH) event at the Jackson Heights Library on Thursday, Dec. 29, but they were met by a much larger group of around 150 DSH supporters.

Dozens of police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights struggled to keep the two groups on opposite sides of 81st Street. At one point, a Proud Boy wearing a skull bandana to cover his face fired off a Nazi salute before he was led away from the crowd and arrested.

The Proud Boys are a far-right extremist group founded in 2016 by media personality Gavin McInnes that is designated as a hate group by The Southern Poverty Law Center for their white supremacist and racist rhetoric.

The Guardians of Divinity claim Drag Story Hour events “groom children to accept sexual behavior and preferences at ages they are too young to understand,” according to the group’s social media accounts.

Nobody was injured during the standoff, which did not interfere with the Drag Story Hour inside the library and it’s not the first time the two sides clashed.

In September, protesters shouted homophobic epithets at drag performers at a reading at Elmhurst Library and allegedly defaced the district office of Councilman Shekar Krishnan.

In late October, Krishnan organized a community rally to show solidarity for Drag Story Hour and the Queens Public Library that was met by protesters. The near-riot on 81st Street happened nearly two weeks after right-wing groups protested a Drag Story Hour in Chelsea and trespassed at the home of Councilman Erik Bottcher in Manhattan.

Before the scene unfolded in Jackson Heights, Krishnan, Bottcher, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, and Councilwoman Crystal Hudson, put out a joint statement condemning the “homophobic and transphobic” actions and vandalism targeting Drag Story Hours and the council members.

“Hate in all its pernicious forms, including attacks on our LGBTQIA+ communities, have no place in our city and must be unequivocally condemned. We stand with New Yorkers gathering today in Jackson Heights to confront hate and defend families reading with their children,” they said. “In recent months, anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have descended on these family events, attempting to get into our libraries to disrupt them while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at performers and attendees. It is particularly disturbing that these anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have focused their harassment in Jackson Heights and Chelsea, two neighborhoods with historical importance as safe communities and centers of organizing for the LGBTQIA+ movement in New York City.”

Drag Story Hour organizes free events accessible to families that engage children in arts & crafts and imaginative storytelling.

“The harmful, homophobic, and transphobic extremism targeting Drag Story Hour events and the New Yorkers who support them, including Council members, is vile and dangerous,” the joint statement concluded. “We will not stay silent or accept these shameful attempts to intimidate and spread hate, especially after recent incidents that have devolved into violence and put New Yorkers in harm’s way. This City Council is proud to support children’s programs that promote inclusivity, literacy, and joy.”

Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott was inside the Jackson Heights branch and watched the ugly scene unfold from a second-floor window.

Following the community rally in October, Walcott said QPL stands firmly behind the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to support Drag Story Hour, which it has hosted at its branches since 2018.

“They inspire a love of reading while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, understanding, and appreciation of others,” Walcott said. “Given the ongoing attempts across this country to silence and devalue ideas through hateful behavior and book bans and challenges, the library’s role is exceedingly important. We provide free access to knowledge, opportunity and diversity – even dissonant, uncomfortable or provocative – voices and points of view.”