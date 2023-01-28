Unidentified body with severe burns discovered in vehicle that was set on fire in Bayswater: NYPD

A dead body was found with severe burns after the FDNY extinguished a vehicle fire in the Bayswater section of the Rockaways early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers from the NYPD’s 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. The call came from a passerby who happened to see the vehicle on fire, according to a police spokesperson, who told QNS the caller is not believed to be involved with the incident.

FDNY also responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

When the fire was out, an unidentified person was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle unresponsive with severe burns to their body, according to authorities. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson told QNS that the victim’s burns were so bad that it has not been determined if they are a male or female at this time.

The spokesperson said the NYPD is not currently investigating the incident as a homicide at this time and is waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

The victim’s identity is part of the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time, police said.