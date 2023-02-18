Seven-year-old Astoria girl dies after being struck by driver who allegedly rolled through stop sign: NYPD

A 7-year-old girl died after being struck by a car that allegedly ran through a stop sign in Astoria, according to authorities.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Newton Road and 45th Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 17. Upon their arrival, the officers found 7-year-old Naadhum Dolma, of 45th Street, lying on the road with severe trauma to her head.

An NYPD vehicle transported Dolma to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

AN investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 46-year-old woman driving a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Newtown Road and approached the intersection at 45th Street. The driver allegedly did not come to a full stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck Dolma, who was crossing the street with her mother from the northwest corner of the intersection to the southwest corner.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was not arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.