Rosedale man busted for DWI in fatal collision that killed a Jamaica woman: NYPD

According to authorities, a Rosedale man was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after fatally striking a Jamaica woman just blocks away from her home on Friday evening, March 3.

The collision occurred on the Van Wyck Expressway service road around 6:46 p.m. on Friday, March 3, when 24-year-old Tecinna Bahadur was trying to cross the service road just south Norelli-Hargreave Playground. Police say she was struck by a vehicle driven by Anthony Ramjit, 41, of Caney Road.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad determined that Bahadur was crossing the service road near 107th Avenue when she was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Ramjit, who was heading northbound on the service road.

According to the NYPD, EMS arrived at the scene and rushed Bahadur to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Ramjit remained at the crash site and was taken into custody and taken to the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, where he was booked for DWI, police said.

The investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.