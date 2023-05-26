Crooks assault, rob elderly man in Rego Park, attempt to use stolen credit card at Bronx smoke shop: NYPD

Police are searching for the crooks who assaulted and robbed an elderly man on May 25 in Rego Park and fled to the Bronx, where they attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at a local smoke shop.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for the crooks who assaulted and robbed an elderly man on May 25 in Rego Park and fled to the Bronx, where they attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a purchase at a local smoke shop.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., a 69-year-old man was walking in front of 61-111 Fitchett St. in Rego Park, within the confines of the 112th Precinct, when he was approached by two unknown men who proceeded to punch him in the face repeatedly, police said. The crooks then snatched the victim’s iPhone 14, a backpack and his wallet containing credit cards before hopping into a getaway vehicle operated by a third suspect and fleeing the scene.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition, police said

About 40 minutes after the incident, authorities say the three crooks attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make an unauthorized purchase at a smoke shop located at 11 East Moshulu Parkway North, within the confines of the 52 Precinct.

Police on Friday morning released surveillance video and images of the suspects taken from the smoke shop.

The three individuals being sought are described as males with dark complexions and slim builds. They were last seen wearing black clothing and black masks.

Police also released an image of the vehicle used by the suspects, which is believed to be a red minivan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.