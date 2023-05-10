Flushing man sentenced for ‘brutal’ stabbing a Corona man to death in 2018: DA

A Flushing man was sentenced Wednesday for stabbing a friend to death outside his Corona home in 2018. (Photo via Google Maps)

A Flushing man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on May 10 for manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of an acquaintance from Corona in front of the victim’s home nearly a half-decade ago.

Marcos Anzurez, 34, of 59th Avenue, was convicted by a jury in November of manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree following a two-week trial before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise.

According to trial testimony, during the early morning hours of March 11, 2018, Anzurez and the 29-year-old victim, Luis Angel Solis Apolonio, who lived on 103rd Street in Corona, were engaged in a heated argument outside of the victim’s home at 35-20 103rd St., which escalated into a physical altercation.

An eyewitness was able to separate the two men, after which Anzurez turned his back and appeared to walk away before suddenly turning around with a black folding knife in his hand and repeatedly slashing and stabbing Apolonio. The blade sliced through the victim’s neck, torso and extremities, according to trial testimony.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Apolonio to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“A simple argument escalated into the brutal killing of a young man,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Unfortunately, we cannot reverse that tragedy, but we have succeeded in taking a killer off of our streets.”

Justice Aloise imposed a determinate sentence of 13 years in prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.