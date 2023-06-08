Man sought in random attack of J train rider in Woodhaven subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly punched a woman in her face while she was waiting for a J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station last month.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who assaulted a woman who was waiting for a J train in Woodhaven last month.

The unprovoked attack occurred on the evening of Monday, May 22, when a 27-year-old woman was waiting on the southbound platform of the Woodhaven Boulevard station at around 7 p.m.

The suspect approached her and without exchanging a word hauled off and punched her in the face, police said. The perpetrator ran off the platform on a staircase to the mezzanine area of the station before exiting in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained a minor injury and sought medical attention by private means, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Thursday.and described him as having a medium complexion with closely cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.