Two men killed in early morning South Ozone Park collision, alleged drunk driver in custody: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two South Ozone Park men were killed early Monday morning during a horrific chain-reaction collision in their neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of a South Richmond Hill man who was allegedly driving drunk when he caused the carnage, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision in the vicinity of 117th Street and 111th Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. on June 5 ,when they came upon the wreckage at the residential intersection.

A preliminary investigation determined that Tamir Khan, 22, of 117th Street, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Audi A4 traveling northbound on 117th Street when he smashed into a 2001 Toyota Camry that was heading westbound on 111th Avenue and was sent spinning out-of-control before striking a wooden utility pole at the location. Khan continued northbound on 117th Street striking two unoccupied parked vehicles, police said.

Officers found the two victims inside the totaled Toyota. Its driver, 64-year-old John Inderdeo, of 128th Street, was rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The front seat passenger, 71-year-old Charles Harris, of 128th Street, was also transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries hours later, according to the NYPD.

Khan was taken into custody and taken to the 106th Precinct where he was charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated and several other charges, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the collision.