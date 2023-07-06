Brooklyn man charged with murder for beating homeless man to death near Citi Field in February: NYPD

A Brooklyn man was arrested in Pennsylvania and extradited back to Queens where he was charged with murder for the savage beating of a homeless man near Citi Field in February.

Detectives from the Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked down Angeles Araujo in Pennsylvania, where he was hiding out at a relative’s home, and took him into custody in connection with the the savage murder of 33-year-old Jose Guadalupe, whose body was discovered stuffed in the back of a car parked at the old Iron Triangle across Tom Seaver Way from Citi Field.

Araujo, 28, of Milford Street in East New York, was a part-time worker at a scrapyard near the intersection of 127th Street and 35th Avenue when he got into a verbal dispute with Guadalupe during the evening of Monday, Feb. 20. As the argument escalated, Guadalupe picked up a stick to defend himself, an NYPD spokesman said. Araujo grabbed an iron pipe and began to bludgeon the homeless man. Araujo then jumped into a vehicle and ran over Guadalupe numerous times before putting his body in a car parked nearby.

Police from the the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call just after noon the following day and discovered Guadalupe in the back of the car unconscious with apparent signs of trauma about his body. EMS responded to the crime scene and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Araujo was extradited back to Queens on July 5, where he was booked at the 110th Precinct on a murder charge and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD