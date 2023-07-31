Health Department to conduct mosquito adulticiding in Queens to reduce risk of West Nile virus

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Trucks will be going through parts of Queens on the evening of Aug. 3 to spray adulticide in an attempt to reduce the risk of West Nile virus in the borough.

According to the Health Department, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 3, between the hour of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, trucks will be spraying a very low concentration of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3.

The Health Department said that the pesticides used for mosquito control are low-risk to people and pets. Those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash, according to the department.

In order to avoid health complications during spraying, the Health Department recommends staying inside and closing air conditioner vents if desired. After the spraying, the Health Department recommends washing skin and clothes that could have been exposed.

In order to avoid mosquito exposure, eliminate any standing water. Report standing water by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/health/wnv. For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.