Port Authority announces $125 million commercial redevelopment at JFK’s Terminal 8

The Port Authority and American Airlines announced a $125 million commercial redevelopment program for the new Terminal 8 at JFK Airport on Wednesday, July 12. The project will feature a New York-inspired Great Hall, which is expected to bring more than 60 new shopping and restaurant establishments, with an emphasis on locally owned and diverse businesses that will create economic opportunities for the communities of southeast Queens.

Following the recent completion of the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, which was the first project to be completed in the massive $19 billion redevelopment project at JFK, the Great Hall will further enhance the customer experience at the termina with a complete redesign and expansion of the concessions program.

“This is a tremendous milestone in our extensive JFK Redevelopment Program,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “We are excited for the continued transformation to bring customers a world-class travel experience, boost employment opportunities for our local communities and provide a pathway for local and minority enterprises to propel their business as a design, construction or concession partner.”

With the expansion of the concessions program at Terminal 8, the project will create more than 300 new jobs along the Great Hall that will include new dining, retail, duty-free shopping and performance space.

“Visitors from around the world will get their first taste of what our region has to offer as soon as they step into JFK’s Terminal 8, which, like all of our new terminals, will feature a wide range of local dining and shops,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “Local businesses help us create a sense of place unique to the region.”

American Airlines selected JFK T8 Innovation Partners, a joint venture led by Unibail-Rodamco- Westfield (URW) Airports, to lead the redevelopment project.

“We look forward to working with our project partners, the Port Authority and the local community to deliver a transformative dining and shopping experience that represents the dynamic New York region,” American’s VP of Airport Affairs and Facilities Amanda Zhang said. “We’re committed to ensuring a world-class experience at Terminal 8 and this commercial redevelopment will further elevate the travel journey for our customers.”

URW operates 78 shopping centers in 12 countries across Europe and the United States which attract more than 900 million visits annually.

“It’s an honor to partner with American Airlines and the Port Authority to help transform JFK and bring major benefits to New Yorkers and travelers from around the world,” URW Airports CEO Dany Nasr said. “We’re committed to ensuring Terminal 8’s concession program celebrates New York’s incredible diversity and represents the best of New York with a lineup that spotlights local, small and minority-owned businesses alongside global icons.”

The Port Authority is set to launch a number of business opportunity sessions with an Introduction to Architectural, Engineering & Construction series kicking off on July 27 and the Introduction to Airport Concession Opportunities on Aug. 1. To learn more about the project and to register for an upcoming business opportunity outreach event visit anewjfk.com. The initiative begins with Terminal 8, but the process will take place at all the new terminals at JFK Airport.