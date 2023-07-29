Teen dead after drowning at Jacob Riis Park Beach: NYPD

A flag on Far Rockaway beach warns swimmers that water conditions are dangerous.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A teenager was found dead after he drowned in the waters at Jacob Riis Park Beach Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said the 19-year-old male victim was reported missing after he went underwater at approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 28 and did not resurface. Lifeguards stop patrolling at 6 p.m. at New York City beaches.

The NYPD responded to the scene with ESU, Harbor and Aviation units, according to a police spokesperson, who said that the teen was found in critical condition just before 10 p.m. Responding officers administered CPR at the scene before the teen was transported to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

An investigation is ongoing.

The drowning comes 10 days after the the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau hosted a beach safety event with the NYPD Scuba team in Far Rockaway.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.