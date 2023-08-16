Curtis Sliwa arrested after blocking road during protest outside of Creedmoor migrant tent facility

Curtis Sliwa, along with several local activists and residents, was arrested after blocking the road while protesting outside of the Creedmoor migrant tent facility in Queens Village on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The group made their way across the street to the facility where they stood for a brief moment chanting “No tent city!” As they marched to the middle of the road disrupting traffic, police officers warned the protestors to immediately move to the sidewalk or they would be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

After refusing to leave the roadway, Sliwa’s hands were bound with a ziptie and he was led to a prisoner transport vehicle.

The Creedmoor Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) opened on Tuesday, one day ahead of schedule. The facility, which locals have dubbed “Tent City,” is expected to house some 1,000 single males.

Last week, tensions flared during dueling rallies held outside the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, as the angry protesters who expressed their opposition to the city’s plan to house migrants at the site outnumbered a small group of pro-migrant supporters.