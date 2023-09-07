BREAKING: Two in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide in Ozone Park: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people were shot and are in critical condition in what police sources say appears to be an attempted murder-suicide in broad daylight in Ozone Park Thursday evening.

According to police sources, NYPD officers rushed to Drew Street and 101st Avenue, within the confines of the 102nd Precinct, at around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 7. Upon their arrival, responding officers discovered a shocking, gruesome scene.

Police sources report that a 42-year-old woman and 46-year-man were discovered each with gunshot wounds to their heads, causing a bloody mess. Cops attempted to perform CPR at the scene until EMS rushed them to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the pair were a couple who engaged in a dispute leading to what appears to be a very public murder-suicide attempt. A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to sources familiar with the investigation. It is currently unclear who pulled the trigger.

Police are asking the public to steer clear of the area due to a heavy police presence as detectives investigate further.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.