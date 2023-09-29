Forest Hills Stadium to host food and music festival next weekend

EEEEEATSCON will be bringing some of the food from more than 25 restaurants across New York City to Forest Hills Stadium on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. In addition to the great food, several celebrity guest speakers will be on hand throughout this festival.

The two-day experience is built in the spirit of a music festival, but with the restaurants on hand acting as the headliners. This festival was created and produced by the restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation.

The festival is designed for those seeking more from food festivals than just tasting portions and witnessing cooking demonstrations. The local restaurants that will be represented there are a highly curated group. Additionally, there will be imports from across the country on hand to serve food typically not found anywhere else.

Throughout each day of the festival, there will be live musical performances, as well as numerous panels hosted by industry pioneers and thought leaders. Musicians scheduled to perform include Stoop Kidz Brass Band and Snowblenz on both days, Run P., ZEEMUFFIN, House of Miyake-Mugler and Batalá NYC on the first day and Marc Smooth and DJ Kharisma on the second day.

The celebrity speakers lined up to appear include actress Sarah Jessica Parker, musician Saweetie and comedians Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone on the first day and The Kid Mero, actors Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson and actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj on the second day.

Comfortland of Astoria is the lone Queens restaurant that will be represented at the festival. Restaurants from Manhattan that will have a presence there include Apotheke, Ariari, Balkan StrEAT, Best Damn Cookies, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, Forsyth Fire Escape, Hawksmoor NYC, Lord’s, Lysée, Potluck Club, Rowdy Rooster and Tompkins Square Bagels.

Brooklyn restaurants that will be on hand include Aunts Et Uncles, Bobbi’s Italian Beef, Cait’s Key Lime, Dept. of Culture, Taqueria Ramirez, Gertrude’s and Gertie, Kru, Panzerotti Bites, Puff’s Patties, Wizard Hat Pizza and Shake Shack and Wenwen in Greenpoint. Other restaurants that will have a presence at the food and music festival include 1-900-ICE-CREAM of Philadelphia, PA, Burns Original BBQ of Houston, TX, Caracas Bakery of Miami, FL, Mr. Tuna of Portland, ME, Rook Coffee of Long Branch, NJ, Tacos Los Cholos of Los Angeles, CA and The Fry Bread House of Phoenix, AZ.

Tickets for EEEEEATSCON are now on sale for $34.52 on Eventbrite.com or EEEEEATSCON.com/new-york. Entry is free to children 6 years old or younger. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options will be provided for attendees.