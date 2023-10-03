Suspect sought for shooting man in the face in Springfield Gardens: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shot a man in broad daylight in Springfield Gardens.

A 24-year-old man survived after being shot in the face in Springfield Gardens on Monday morning and police are continuing their search for the gunman who was behind the shooting.

Detectives from the 105th Precinct are investigating the felony assault case that went down at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 in front of a grocery store located at 147-03 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. near 146th Terrace.

The victim was confronted by a stranger and the two engaged in a verbal dispute when the assailant pulled out a handgun and fired a shot that struck him in the left side of his jaw, police said. The gunman ran from the crime scene on 146th Terrace.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was treated and released, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The NYPD, on Oct. 2, released a surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and described him as having a dark complexion and slim build. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 175 pounds, police said.

The shooter was last seen wearing a blue and purple hoodie, black sweatpants, a black durag and red and white sneakers, according to authorities.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 105th Precinct reported 343 felony assaults so far in 2023, 17 more than the 326 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 5.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings, however, are down in 2023, with six incidents during the period, a 62.5% decrease from the 16 that took place through Oct. 1, 2022.