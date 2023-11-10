School bus driver fatally strikes senior woman in Ozone Park: NYPD

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus driver in Ozone Park on Nov. 10.

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus driver in Ozone Park on Friday morning, Nov. 10, according to the NYPD.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross 86th Street at 107th Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. when a school bus making a left hand turn from 86th Street onto 107th Avenue crashed into her. Police from the 106th Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim lying on the roadway unconscious. EMS arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The NYPD is withholding the victim’s identity pending proper family notification, but the victim’s 19-year-old grandson was distraught following the collision.

“My grandmother and I did a lot together,” Miguel Deluz Cruz told QNS. “She was dropping off my three sisters to school together. I’m not sure what to think right now.”

A local resident called the fatal collision “terrible.”



“There are too many accidents,” a resident of 86th Street said. “Just a few weeks ago it was the crossing guard.”

The witness was referring to the Oct. 20 fatal collision that killed 63-year-old school crossing guard Krystyna Naprawa a half-dozen blocks north after she helped children cross the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard at Atlantic Avenue.

There was a small number of children on board the bus but none were injured, police said. The 47-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not arrested.

“This is tragic,” another witness told QNS. “How many people have to lose their lives at the hands of bus drivers?”

The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.