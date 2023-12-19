Circus Vazquez returns to Citi Field to entertain and amaze

Circus Vazquez, one of the country’s longest-running circuses, has returned to Citi Field for another series of performances.

This year marks the 54th year of Circus Vazquez and its 21st year in New York City. The circus will be performing at Citi Field each day until Jan. 7.

The cast of performers in Circus Vazquez is about as diverse as the population of New York City, with performers from the U.S., Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India and other nations.

Valeria Golub is among the diverse cast of performers. She has been a member of the Ukrainian aerial performing “Bingo Troupe” at Circus Vazquez for almost a year. She intends to continue performing for Circus Vazquez beyond the end of this tour season.

According to Golub, she credits her producer for getting her involved in Circus Vazquez. Golub’s producer, who has been working with Circus Vazquez for about eight years, recommended Golub to be part of the show in 2023.

“I am lucky to be here, because [Circus Vazquez] chose me,” Golub said. “Every year, [my producer] suggests people. This time it was me.”

Golub has been an aerial performer for more than 20 years. Her mother used to take her to circus studios as a kid, where she practiced. She quickly fell in love with aerial performing and pursued a career in it.

“Children and adults are both going to love [Circus Vazquez],” Golub said. “We have clowns, acrobats, jugglers and more. This is a show that makes you feel really joyful. I recommend everyone come and see this show.”

Circus Vazquez is the largest family-owned big top circus in the country. The tent is also climate-controlled, ensuring attendees are comfortable, regardless of the weather outside. No animals are used in the shows.

The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, there are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at circusvazquez.com. Prices range from $30-$90 based on dates and seating selections.