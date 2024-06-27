AOC easily wins reelection with the help of higher voter turnout in Queens

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily held on to her seat with overwhelming support from her Queens and Bronx constituents.

U.S Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sailed into a fourth term to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District with an overwhelming majority of the vote.

The landslide victory was against Marty Dolan, an investment banker who ran on a more moderate platform that urged voters to turn their backs on the “radical wing” of the Democratic Party. This was the first time Ocasio-Cortez faced a primary challenger since she won her first primary in 2018, and subsequently made history as the youngest woman elected into Congress.

While the majority of District 14 lies in the eastern Bronx and Rikers Island, it also includes a small portion of north-central Queens that includes parts of Astoria, East Elmhurst, Corona and College Point.

Over 23,000 voters in the district cast their ballots, with 82% of them voting in favor keeping AOC in office. And despite covering more ground in the Bronx, more than half of the votes were cast by Queens residents, according to the NYC Board of Elections.

“Wall Street came for us again, and the people prevailed. Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for choosing me to be your Congresswoman. It is the honor of my life to fight for working families and everyday people. To receive this level of support is deeply moving. Pa’lante,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, not long after the polls closed.

A week ahead of the election, Dolan attended a Astoria Homeowners, Tenants and Business Civic Association meeting to rally voters. The political newcomer promoted himself as the self-made son of a Latino immigrant who would work to significantly cut taxes while refunding the police. Throughout the campaign, he often said that it was time to break up the “squad,” which AOC is a founding member of.

Days before the election, the congresswoman held a rally in The Bronx to garner support for fellow leftist “squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman. He ended up losing representation of The Bronx and Westchester in one of the most watched races in the country.

Bowman’s loss also marked the first departure of a progressive “squad” member from Congress. But despite Dolan’s attempt to unseat Ocasio-Cortez, her strong victory showed just how deep her support in the district runs.