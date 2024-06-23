Victoria’s Secrets: A wondrous week

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A powerful lesson from an impressive iman opened my eyes and mind about the Muslim community.

Saturday Shabbos at The Hampton Synagogue celebrated Juneteenth with special guest Sheikh Musa Drammeh, a civil rights activist from the Bronx who preaches peace between people and runs a successful parochial school where every graduate goes to college!

He powerfully shared with the mesmerized congregation — every seat was taken — that the Koran teaches that Israel was the homeland of the Jewish people. I was happy to hear that and warmed by his embracing words.

I learned that he runs Peace Patrols in his community, speaks all over the city and runs a newspaper, the “Muslim Community Report.” He sees himself and his message as a bridge between the African communities and the communities at large.

His bold message was clear that there must be an Israel and it must survive! He talked of the many decades of friendship between his community and the Jewish community. When he completed his words he received a standing ovation!

To accompany the unique message, the choir from the Bethel (Setauket) A.M.E. Church brilliantly sang “Let my People Go” with the congregation. How fitting, considering that hostages still are being held in captivity.

I cried, I smiled and I cheered in delight at the uplifting and eye-opening messages.

A moment for my memory book!

On a lighter note, it was my delight to celebrate with my friend Dr. Harvey Manes as he was honored by the magnificent Nassau County Museum of Art perched on the former 145-acre property of the Frick Estate in Roslyn Harbor.

It was a joyous night beginning with a VIP concert and a performance of unique music and instruments by Kathryn Lockwood and Yousif Sheronick.

We proceeded to the ballroom for dancing, dinner and celebrating Harvey, who has been so generous to the arts both in Nassau County and the Hamptons.

Wonderful art fills the walls of the museum and it was so good to hear Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman talk of his commitment to the arts and the unique museum.

The partying didn’t stop there. Dan’s Papers was a sponsor of Cabaret for a Cause, the second annual Road Forward Scholarship Fund Benefit. It provides $2,500 grants to East End economically disadvantaged high school seniors for their college education.

The event, held at LTV Studios in Wainscott, was emceed by Todd Buchanan, who led the auction, and featured Broadway stars and entertainers Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano and Daniela Cotton.

I also saw Marilyn Touchin, who had rented me a house in the Hamptons when I brought my family out for a week. Then, dear friend Frederico Azevedo invited me to Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor for dinner with a group of friends. And then we were off to Il Pellicano and Bijoux’s opening party. What a night!

But the sweetest moment of the weekend was seeing my son Josh and son-in-law Spencer Sohmer being honored by their children with a Father’s Day barbecue.

I loved the message Josh’s 11-year-old son Hudson sent to his dad on Instagram. “You are a loving, caring and generous dad and your dad would be proud of your great success.”

Out of the mouths of a babe, and so true!

Fabulous photography

Clark and Beverly McCombe — she, an esteemed gynecologist, and he who owns Briermere Farms in Riverhead with his brothers — are bringing Clark’s father Leonard McCombe’s extraordinary photography from around the world to an exhibit at the Southampton Cultural Center.

Love to you, my dear readers.