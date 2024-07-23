Two residents injured during Ozone Park apartment fire: FDNY

The FDNY extinguished a blaze that broke out on the top floor of an apartment building near Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park on Tuesday night.

The FDNY battled a blaze that broke out on the top floor of a 3-story apartment building in Ozone Park on Tuesday night.

The call was received just before 9 p.m. and units from the 39th Battalion arrived at 105-10 77th St. minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke conditions in the front and rear of the third floor. The street between Liberty Avenue and Glenmore Avenue was soon jammed with 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel.

“The fire escalated rapidly,” nearby neighbor Sam Clarke said. “As the firefighters were arriving, [the] fire was already blowing out the window fast.”

Firefighters used three hose lines to attack the main body of the blaze and Tower Ladders 142 and 107 were tasked with searching the top floor after people were reported to be trapped, but the searches proved unfounded. The blaze was brought under control just after 9:30 p.m. and EMS transported one resident to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and another to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where they were listed in stable condition.

The FDNY Fire Marshals Office will determine the cause of the fire.