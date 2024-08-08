NYPD vs. FDNY: ‘Battle of the Badges’ baseball game returning to Citi Field Sep. 12

The NYPD and FDNY will once again be competing against each other in the annual “Battle of the Badges” charity baseball game at Citi Field on Thursday, Sep. 12.

New York Mets legend David Wright will be on hand as the host of the game for the second year in a row. Prior to the game, Wright, whose father Rhon served on the Norfolk Police Department in Virginia, will be honoring an FDNY and NYPD hero for doing “The Wright Thing.”

“The Battle of the Badges game is incredibly important to me,” Wright said. “Growing up in a ‘Police Household,’ I quickly learned that the true heroes in the community are the police and firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. While most of us would run away from trouble, First Responders run towards it. I love taking this opportunity to thank all of the First Responders for their bravery, service, and commitment to their communities.”

The Battle of the Badges, presented by Your Local Ford Stores, features former high school, college, and minor league baseball players who now serve as members of the FDNY and NYPD.

This year marks the third baseball game between them at Citi Field and the 26th overall. In the 2023 Battle of the Badges, the FDNY defeated the NYPD 7-4 in front of a record crowd of 7,314. That victory gave New York’s Bravest a 13-12 series lead over New York’s Finest. This year, the NYPD will look to even up the series again.

“The Mets are proud to help support those who protect and serve our community by hosting the Battle of the Badges charity baseball game,” Mets Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Player Relations Donovan Mitchell Sr. said. “It’s been a joy to bring together members of NYPD and FDNY for a fun night that helps provide funding for multiple local charities.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Mets.com/BattleOfTheBadges for $20. Portions from ticket and concession sales will benefit the FDNY Foundation, NYC PBA Widows and Children’s Fund, and other organizations.