Chief of staff for Council Member Adrienne Adams, Tyrell Hankerson launches campaign for District 28 seat

Tyrell Hankerson, district chief of staff for Council Member Adrienne Adams, is running to represent D-28 in the 2025 City Council Election.

Tyrell Hankerson announced his candidacy for City Council District 28 at a kick-off event at the Rochdale Village Community Center on Friday, Aug. 30. If elected in 2025, Hankerson, who was born in 1994, would be the youngest city council member to represent District 28. District 28 encompasses the neighborhoods of Richmond Hill, Jamaica, South Ozone Park, and Rochdale Village. The majority of John F. Kennedy International Airport is located in this district.

The event, which drew over 100 community, political, and family supporters, focused on Hankerson’s background in community service and key points of his platform, including public safety, economic development, and quality of life issues.

Speaker Adams, who will be termed out next year, has declared her overwhelming support for Hankerson’s candidacy for D28.

“Ty has been a political force in Southeast Queens and an integral part of my trusted team since 2017. His strong work ethic and commitment to the community are why he has been so successful at ensuring the residents in District 28 have an advocate on the ground,” Adams said in a statement.

Other local elected and civic officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Kyle Bragg, former President of Local 32BJ SEIU, and Jean Hall, President of Rochdale Village Board of Cooperatives, have voiced their support for Hankerson’s candidacy.

Hankerson began working in Adams’ office in 2017 as an outreach director and scheduler. In the 2024 primary election, he was elected district leader for AD32 Part B. His resume includes his appointment by the Queens Borough President to the Leadership Council of the Jamaica Now Action Plan and an advisory member role on the Health + Hospitals Community Advisory Board in Queens.

Hankerson, who also serves as the district leader of D28, is one of three candidates for D28 that have begun campaign fundraising efforts. The other two candidates vying for Adams’ seat include LaToya LeGrand, a constituent services representative for Assembly Member Vivian Cook, and Romeo Hitlall, a Community Board 10 member and real estate broker. Hitlall is a long-time community activist and the first Indo-Guyanese District Governor for Brooklyn and Queens in the history of Lions Club District 20-K1. Hitlall and LeGrand are running against Hankerson in the Democratic primary in 2025.