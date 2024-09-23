East Elmhurst man gunned down outside a Jamaica watering hole on Sunday morning, shooter remains at large: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly gunned down a man outside the Wave Juice Bar & Lounge in Jamaica on Sunday morning.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Homicide detectives out of the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are working to determine why a 31-year-old man was gunned down outside a Merrick Boulevard watering hole on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of a person shot outside the Wave Juice Bar and Lounge at 125-22 Merrick Blvd. at around 6:16 a.m., where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan toward Farmers Boulevard. EMS responded to the location and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said. The victim was identified by the NYPD on Monday evening as Kareem Wilson of 31st Avenue in East Elmhurst.

A handgun was recovered on the blood-spattered sidewalk, but it has not yet been determined if it was the murder weapon or if it belonged to the victim, according to an NYPD spokeswoman, who added that it has not yet been determined if the shooting incident followed an altercation that began inside the bar.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 22, the 113th Precinct has reported 13 shooting incidents so far in 2024, two more than the 11 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 18.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.