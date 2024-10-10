City Parks Foundation holds second annual Senior Fitness Fair, featuring special guest Mr. Met

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The City Parks Foundation held its second annual Senior Fitness Fair, wherein free healthy activities were offered for people 60 years of age and older on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Beloved New York Mets mascot, Mr. Met, made a special appearance and joined the seniors in participating in the activities.

This event encourages seniors to get involved in community activities that allow them to stay healthy and socialize with others. Tennis, yoga, fitness walking, and tai chi were among the activities offered during the senior fitness fair.

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation partnered with the City Parks Foundation for the event, with members assisting in running the activities. This partnership also allowed for Mr. Met to come and join the seniors in these activities.

City Parks Foundation Director of Operations Jonathan Gamberg said the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has helped provide the City Parks Foundation with the opportunity to continue running these programs across the city throughout the year at 21 parks all over New York City.

“[The Amazin’ Mets Foundation] has given us the opportunity to not only continue running programs in seniors fitness across the city but also the opportunity to do a few more sites, providing more seniors with access to free activity within the parks,” Gamberg said. “The Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s support has really allowed us to grow all these programs. Our program is citywide. The classes are free for seniors 60 and over. Typically, they are either one or two-hour sessions twice a week. It’s an opportunity for seniors to stay active, to stay engaged in their community, to be outdoors and to meet new people. There are so many benefits to the program.”

Gamberg emphasized that the year-round programs that the Senior Fitness Fair promotes can help improve the mental, social, and emotional health of seniors who participate, in addition to their physical health.

“Physical activity at any age is important, but as you get older, it obviously gets harder and it becomes even more critical and vital that you keep moving, you keep your body and mind engaged, that’s what this program is all about,” Gamberg said. “One of the things that I’ve seen through the years is seniors will sign up and come out and take part in the program, then the next day I’ll see them back out here with other seniors that they’ve met and playing again. It really encourages them to stay active and keep moving, even when they’re not a part of our program. We’ve seen seniors into their 90s participating in this program, which is always amazing to see.”

Corona resident Margaret Dozier has participated in these programs from City Parks Foundation for eight years. She loves to get out and be active while also socializing with others.

“[I enjoy most] that I’m able to get away from the television and the computer and be out in the fresh air and play tennis in a safe place outside,” Dozier said. “[I love with today’s event] that people from other boroughs come and we get to meet them. It’s not competitive; it’s just a fun time.”

Dozier also noted that seeing Mr. Met walk around and join in on the activities adds more fun to the Senior Fitness Fair. “It makes you feel young again,” Dozier said.

Additionally, Dozier said she hopes for the Senior Fitness Fair to continue on for years to come.