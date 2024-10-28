Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Hundreds of people gathered at the 90th Street Triangle on the Jackson Heights/Elmhurst border Sunday afternoon to rally for continued support in fighting crime on the Roosevelt Avenue Corridor. This comes after Mayor Eric Adams launched a multi-agency enforcement operation in the area earlier in October.

The Public Safety Rally, organized by the Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition and former New York City Council Member Hiram Monserrate, took place at the intersection of Case Street and 90th Street, which organizers described as the “epicenter of the urban crime zone.”

Sunday’s rally—the second such rally to take place at the 90th Street Triangle this October—opened with prayers from several local clergy members and featured speeches from several community advocates.

Speakers praised Adams for launching Operation Restore Roosevelt, a 90-day policing plan to improve public safety and quality of life in the Elmhurst, North Corona, and Jackson Heights neighborhoods of Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul has also deployed state troopers to the area, which stretches from 74th Street to 111th Street.

Organizers said Roosevelt Avenue was “under siege” before the launch of Operation Restore Roosevelt, which critics described as a potentially dangerous response that targets some of the most vulnerable members of the local community.

However, organizers of Sunday’s rally praised Adams and Hochul, stating that various organized crime entities, drug rings, human traffickers, pimps, prostitutes and shoplifting syndicates operated with impunity in the area.

Organizers said they repudiated any efforts by “radical fringe groups” to oppose the policing plan and “return control” of Roosevelt Avenue to cartels and street gangs.

Attendees during Sunday’s rally carried placards bearing slogans such as “Keep cops on Roosevelt”, “Children should not be exposed to prostitution” and “No prostitution in New York.”

Ramon Ramirez-Baez, president of the Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition, said members of the local community have expressed gratitude to the policing plan and called for law enforcement agents sent to Roosevelt Avenue as part of the plan to remain there permanently.

“Since they (cops) arrived, I have spoken to hundreds of community residents and shop owners who are extremely grateful for the increased police presence,” Ramirez-Baez said. “Sometimes outsiders and politicians parrot political talking points that don’t apply in this instance. We need our cops to stay here permanently.”

Rev. Frank Almonte of the Adonai Christian Church in Corona told the crowd he has worked in the local community for 35 years, helping families who have been victims of drugs and other issues. He said crime in the area had reached “unprecedented” levels before the launch of the policing plan and said more police officers are required along the Roosevelt Avenue Corridor.

“We know we need more police, and we need them to stay put. We need more unity to maintain an environment free of crime so that the residents of this Queens community can live as they deserve, in a safe and decent neighborhood,” Almonte said.

Monserrate praised Adams and Hochul for sending hundreds of state troopers and NYPD officers to the area to fight crime along the Roosevelt Avenue Corridor. He also pledged to call out those who oppose plans to fight crime in the area.

“Understand this: organized crime is running a multi-million-dollar operation of human and drug trafficking. That is what we have here on Roosevelt Avenue,” Monserrate said. “We will tirelessly defend this community and call out those who oppose a better and safer community for all.”

Rosa Sanchez, a member of the Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition, said the policing plan had helped to shrink crime “remarkably” since it was implemented earlier in October but said work still needed to be done along the corridor.

“The prostitutes, the drug sales, the drunks, the unlicensed vendors. I have lived here for 40 years, and it was never like this,” Sanchez said. “Who is saving these women from Human traffickers? We now have extra police officers here, and we are here to say we support them 100%. We need them to stay here permanently.”

Ramirez-Baez closed Sunday’s rally by pledging to send letters to all elected officials in Queens calling on them to oppose any legislative efforts to legalize prostitution in New York. He also pledged to address any politician who has supported the legalization of prostitution.

“For those who have introduced, co-sponsored or spoke in support for the legalization of prostitution we call upon them to withdraw that support immediately.”

An earlier protest at the 90th Street Triangle on Sept. 5 called for increased support in the area, with many speakers stating that crime is out of control in the area.