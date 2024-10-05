Did your favorite Queens spots make the board?
Saturday, Oct. 5, marked the official unveiling of the much-anticipated Monopoly: Queens Edition. The event, held at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, revealed the local spots that have earned a place on the iconic board game.
Several notable speakers were in attendance, including Tim Barney, game manager at Top Trumps USA and Kelly Cefai, senior manager at Queens Center, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Steven Raga, among others.
Since the game’s initial announcement earlier this year, Queens residents have eagerly awaited the big reveal, curious to see which beloved businesses and landmarks would make it onto the board. Now, with today’s unveiling, the wait is finally over—and we have the complete list of Queens spots that landed a coveted space on the Monopoly board.
Queens spots included in Monopoly: Queens Edition
- AirSea Packing Logistics Hub
- Astoria Animal Society
- Astoria Park
- Chinatown
- Commonpoint
- Con Edison
- Culture Lab LIC
- Diversity Plaza
- Eddie’s Sweet Shop
- Festival of Cinema NYC
- Forest Hills Stadium
- Gantry Plaza
- JFK Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- LaGuardia Community College
- Louis Armstrong House Museum
- MoMA PS1
- Neir’s Tavern
- New Park Pizza
- New York City FC
- NYC Tourism + Conventions
- QNS.com
- Queensboro Bridge
- Queens Center
- Queens County Farm Museum
- Queens Economic Development Corporation/ Queens Tourism Council
- Queens Museum
- Queens Night Market
- Ridgewood Savings Bank
- Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk
- Silvercup Studios
- Subway
- Sunnyside Arch
- The World’s Borough Bookshop
- Top Trumps School Club
- Unisphere
- USTA
Monopoly: Queens Edition is available in stores and online. You can purchase the game at TopTrumps.us, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and through local retailers throughout the city. List of local retailers to follow.
Among the notable inclusions on the Monopoly: Queens Edition board is QNS.com, the top local news source for Queens. As the go-to platform for all things Queens, QNS.com has earned its place in the game, solidifying its role as a community staple and trusted source of news and information for residents across the borough. Its presence on the board is a nod to the vital role local journalism plays in keeping the community connected and informed.