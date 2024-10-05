The Monopoly: Queens Edition was officially unveiled during an exciting ceremony at Queens Center Mall on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Did your favorite Queens spots make the board?

Saturday, Oct. 5, marked the official unveiling of the much-anticipated Monopoly: Queens Edition. The event, held at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, revealed the local spots that have earned a place on the iconic board game.

Several notable speakers were in attendance, including Tim Barney, game manager at Top Trumps USA and Kelly Cefai, senior manager at Queens Center, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Steven Raga, among others.

Since the game’s initial announcement earlier this year, Queens residents have eagerly awaited the big reveal, curious to see which beloved businesses and landmarks would make it onto the board. Now, with today’s unveiling, the wait is finally over—and we have the complete list of Queens spots that landed a coveted space on the Monopoly board.

Queens spots included in Monopoly: Queens Edition

AirSea Packing Logistics Hub

Astoria Animal Society

Astoria Park

Chinatown

Commonpoint

Con Edison

Culture Lab LIC

Diversity Plaza

Eddie’s Sweet Shop

Festival of Cinema NYC

Forest Hills Stadium

Gantry Plaza

JFK Airport

LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Community College

Louis Armstrong House Museum

MoMA PS1

Neir’s Tavern

New Park Pizza

New York City FC

NYC Tourism + Conventions

QNS.com

Queensboro Bridge

Queens Center

Queens County Farm Museum

Queens Economic Development Corporation/ Queens Tourism Council

Queens Museum

Queens Night Market

Ridgewood Savings Bank

Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk

Silvercup Studios

Subway

Sunnyside Arch

The World’s Borough Bookshop

Top Trumps School Club

Unisphere

USTA

Monopoly: Queens Edition is available in stores and online. You can purchase the game at TopTrumps.us, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and through local retailers throughout the city. List of local retailers to follow.

Among the notable inclusions on the Monopoly: Queens Edition board is QNS.com, the top local news source for Queens. As the go-to platform for all things Queens, QNS.com has earned its place in the game, solidifying its role as a community staple and trusted source of news and information for residents across the borough. Its presence on the board is a nod to the vital role local journalism plays in keeping the community connected and informed.