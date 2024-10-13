Victoria’s secrets: Wishes for a new year

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s been since the middle of July that I knew the pain in my knee was too serious to ignore and so I embarked on a new adventure: finding my new knee.

To get around, I’ve used a walker, cane and a wheelchair — all in my arsenal to stay mobile. You know you can’t keep a good woman down for long.

With the summer coming to a close, the search for a knee surgeon began. I think I’m a member of a very big club, because when I asked people to raise their hands at a recent meeting if they had a knee replacement, dozens of hands went up. Everyone who’s had a knee operation seems to have had a genius for a surgeon and the perfect hospital and I appreciate them wanting to share their experiences with me, but at some point, “the buck stops here” and that’s me. I had to make the final decision.

After a lot of indecisiveness, I finally zeroed in on Dr. Jon Vigdorchik, who operates out of Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and has a satellite office in Uniondale in sight of the Nassau Coliseum.

Dr. Vigdorchik had operated on the knee of my friend Jay Hershenson, who was very happy with the results and has even become a tournament pickleball player! What a great testimonial!

I bonded with Dr. Vigdorchik when he told me that he has a home in Southold, lives in Brooklyn Heights and his kids go to Poly Prep Country Day School; he’s a true Brooklynite and North Forker — my kind of man!

Not that I saw much of him.

We met when I went for my initial intake and then just before I went into the operating room, I’ll never forget his words when he turned to me with a small smile and said, “please don’t hate me.” I knew what he meant. There was going to be a lot of pain in recovery and, as I learned, there is very little they can do about it besides filling you up with a lot of pills.

I’m blessed that usually most of my pills are vitamins and I’m not used to a shelf full of white labels. Fortunately, I had help in the house to organize the pills and schedule the icing of my leg, the eating before “pill time” and the sleeping position. Just healing is a full-time job — and heal I will!

As with all things bad, there is a good side to it and for me that is getting to see my children, grandchildren and friends who filled my home with magnificent flowers and food. A bouquet comes every day, refreshing the old ones. What a treat!

I was even lucky enough to get a bouquet of roses from my friend Donna that actually smells like roses! I don’t know if you’ve noticed lately, but roses don’t have an aroma most of the time. Donna’s flowers sit right by my door so as I walk in and out, I take in their delicious scent. After all, a rose is a rose.

The days in recovery don’t stop me from doing business and that’s where Zoom, my best friend, comes into the picture. I laugh when I tell people that I’ve turned from a “Boomer to a Zoomer,” but this is serious stuff, living your life through Zoom; it makes connecting possible and staying connected is a wondrous thing.

But soon, I plan to attend walk-a-thons and swim-a-thons. In fact, I am looking forward to joining my team for the CaringKind New York City Alzheimer’s Walk Day on Oct. 19. For more information, visit caringkindnyc.org/walkday.

The new year is upon us for the Jewish faith — it is year 5,785 — and we have survived as a people all these centuries. This year, because of the terrible war, people are not saying “Happy New Year,” but instead, “may it be a normal year.” The wish to each other is that the hostages be brought back safely and that the evil of antisemitism is washed away.

So many people are fearful that, with the presidential election, Israel is in danger. I’ve come to the belief that whether Trump or Harris wins, Israel is a necessity to America and its preservation is not questionable. No President can afford to let Israel fail in its mission to keep democracy alive in the Middle East.

Israel must survive! Israel will survive!

And so, dear friends, whether you’re Jewish or not, I wish you a year of good health, great joy and peace on Earth.

Amen!

Special honor

Vincent D. LeVien was honored with the Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Service Award, which is presented in memory of the Most Reverend Joseph Sullivan, an ardent advocate for social justice who dedicated more than 50 years to improving the lives of New Yorkers in need.

The Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Service Award is given to honor others who have followed in his footsteps by devoting their lives to the people of Brooklyn and Queens.

Remembering Oct. 7

Love to you, my dear readers.