Fatal chain-reaction crash on Kosciuszko Bridge in Maspeth claims life of 75-year-old Texan: NYPD

A multi-car pileup on the Kosciuszko Bridge left one dead and several injured.

New details have emerged into the fatal chain-reaction four-vehicle collision on the Kosciuszko Bridge in Maspeth that killed a senior and injured seven on Thursday morning.

The 75-year-old man who was killed during the pile-up has been identified as Shafiur Rahman of Euless, Texas. He was among several passengers riding in a 2021 Honda HRV that was trying to merge into the rain-soaked southbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

A 46-year-old man driving a 2024 GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway when he collided with the 2021 Honda HRV and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact caused the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado to strike a 2018 Kia Sorento, triggering a chain-reaction crash, according to a preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

All drivers and passengers remained at the scene.

Police from the 108th Precinct and EMS responded to the K-Bridge just after 10:40 a.m. and found Rahman inside the Honda HRV that had flipped onto its side following the initial impact.

EMS rushed Rahman to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The 36-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was removed by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. The other passengers in the Honda HRV, a 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, a 38-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old man, were all transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Silverado and a 49-year-old man driving the 2018 Kia Sorento were both transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.



