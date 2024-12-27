Real estate listing site reveals predictions for NYC housing market in 2025

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The real estate listing site StreetEasy presented a series of predictions that 2025 may have in store for the market in New York City in a report by StreetEasy Senior Economist Kenny Lee.

Lee came up with five big predictions following a year in which housing costs reached new highs and landmark changes were made within the housing industry. He noted that the rental and for-sale markets will likely be influenced by affordability. These predictions are based on recent trends seen in 2024.

The first big prediction is that affordability challenges will lead more potential buyers to look towards getting co-ops. These types of homes are typically cheaper than condos. While the approval process to get a co-op can sometimes be difficult, more potential buyers may be willing to endure this if it means saving a lot of money during a time in which mortgage rates and asking prices are high.

The next prediction is that a limit on available suburban homes in the New York metro area will dissuade New York City residents from attempting to leave the area, as the shortage has led to increased competition for the few that are for sale. There were actually more listings for the sales market in New York City compared to these suburbs in 2024, providing more options for buyers and more negotiating power.

A boom in the luxury market is the third prediction. High-end properties are becoming more accessible as a result of recent downward trends in prices and interest rates. While December 2023 saw the highest starting price since 2018, at $4.95 million, that number has since plummeted 6.1% to $4.65 million in November 2024. The lower costs open this market up to more prospective buyers, who will seek to take advantage of the trends to get these units at a much better deal.

Another prediction is that the new developments and amenities that have opened or will soon open in Queens and Brooklyn, as well as in Jersey City and Hoboken, will result in an increased demand within these areas. New rental developments in Queens and Brooklyn have led to the boroughs catching up with Manhattan when it came to rental inventory in 2024. The expectation is this trend will continue in 2025, with rising inventories in these boroughs helping to stabilize the rental market in New York City.

Lastly, it is likely that there will be an increased demand among New Yorkers for amenities like outdoor spaces, pools and gyms. This is based on the belief that more New Yorkers will want to find comfort and convenience at home. This is especially true for those with hybrid work trends, wherein they work some or most of their job from home.