Woman killed, man wounded in College Point home invasion shooting early Monday: NYPD

A woman was shot to death and a man was wounded by an intruder at her home in College Point early Monday morning.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 119-01 14th Rd. at 1:15 a.m., where they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head and a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and back.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, an NYPD spokeswoman said Monday, adding that the man, who is believed to be the woman’s uncle, was transported by private means to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The deceased woman was later identified as Jennifer Navarette, police said.

Cops are looking for a man who was dressed in black clothing who was last seen running from the home after the shots were fired. The NYPD spokeswoman said there have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, the 109th Precinct has reported four murders so far in 2024, one more than the three reported at the same point last year, an increase of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.



