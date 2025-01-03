Central Queens waste zone rollout: What businesses need to know

The DSNY have announced the full implementation of its first Commercial Waste Zone

New York City has taken a major step toward modernizing its waste management system with the launch of its first fully operational commercial waste zone in Central Queens, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) announced Thursday, Jan. 2.

The program, mandated by Local Law 199 of 2019, aims to make commercial waste collection cleaner, safer, and more efficient.

While DSNY collects trash, recycling, and compostable material from residents, businesses are required to hire private carters to manage their waste. Historically, this system has been inefficient and hazardous, with private carters driving lengthy routes throughout the city.

Following extensive planning, analysis and contract development, DSNY is overhauling the commercial waste industry with the implementation of Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ), creating a new regulatory framework designed to achieve several program goals.

Under the new system, the five boroughs are divided into 20 zones, each serviced by three authorized carters. These no-cost contracts with zone-authorized carters allow the city to streamline waste collection while enhancing safety and efficiency. Businesses in each zone must sign new service agreements with an authorized carter as their zone rolls out.

For Queens Central, which includes Jackson Heights, Corona, Elmhurst, and parts of Forest Hills, East Elmhurst, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Rego Park, and Ridgewood, most businesses have already signed contracts, while others have been assigned a carter with the flexibility to renegotiate or switch providers if needed.

To assist businesses in navigating the new system, DSNY offers resources such as a Maximum Price Calculator to help estimate the maximum monthly rates that carters may charge in each zone based on specific selections. Businesses can also locate their assigned zone and authorized carters using the DSNY’s Find Your Zone tool.

The program grants DSNY significant new regulatory authority over commercial waste. Since September 2024, during the initial enforcement phase, DSNY has issued approximately 150 violation notices to commercial waste haulers in Queens Central. According to DSNY, once fully implemented citywide, the initiative is expected to reduce commercial carter vehicle miles traveled by 50%, equating to 12 million fewer miles annually.

The launch of the waste zone coincides with DSNY’s enforcement of a new curbside trash rule for residential properties with one to nine units. As of Jan. 2, trash must be placed in secure bins no larger than 55 gallons, or violators will face fines starting at $50. The rule aims to enhance cleanliness and rodent control and will eventually require property owners to purchase official NYC Bins by June 2026.

The NYC Bin, priced at $45 for a 35-gallon size and $53 for a 45-gallon size, is available for purchase at bins.nyc.