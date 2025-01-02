Fines begin today for NYC trash container violations under new DSNY rule

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In an effort to reduce the piles of black trash bags lining city streets, New York City residents have been required since Nov. 12 to place their curbside trash in secure containers.

The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) mandate applies to all properties with one to nine residential units, including single-family homes. Under the new rule, trash must be set out in garbage pails no larger than 55 gallons, equipped with secure lids.

Since the rule’s implementation, residents were given a warning period to adjust. However, this grace period ends Thursday, Jan. 2, when enforcement will officially begin.

Starting today, failure to use a 55-gallon or less bin with a secure lid for trash set out will result in fines of $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for third and subsequent offenses.

While residents can currently use any bin that meets the requirements, more changes are on the horizon. Beginning in June 2026, all property owners will be required to purchase the official NYC Bin directly from the city.

The bin, available for purchase at www.bins.nyc, costs $45 for the 35-gallon size and $53 for the 45-gallon size.

Per an arrangement with Home Depot, the bins are available at all Home Depot NYC stores, including 10 locations in Queens. They are “durable and rat-resistant,” and the price is the same as purchasing them through the city.

City agencies, nonprofits, houses of worship, and professional offices in residential buildings that receive DSNY collections are also required to use NYC Bins. Building managers must ensure sufficient bins to store all the trash residents produce in their buildings.

When the warning period began, Joshua Goodman, DSNY deputy commissioner of public affairs and customer experience, said the new garbage set-out system limits rat activity and keeps streets cleaner. He added that since some New Yorkers have already started covering their trash, there has been a noticeable improvement in street cleanliness.

Just a month before the container rule was brought into effect, the DSNY implemented mandatory composting in NYC.

The Zero Waste Act went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 6, throughout all five boroughs. It said that all compost must go into bins 55 gallons or less with a secure lid, and to help keep the bins clean, they can be lined with clear plastic, paper, or compostable bags.

Jessica Tisch, DSNY commissioner, worked with Mayor Eric Adams on the program and said he “promised” to bring it to all five boroughs to minimize rats on NYC streets.

Virtual information sessions will be available to help residents learn more about the DSNY’s new containerization rules over the next few months. Sessions will be at 4 p.m. on Jan. 9, Feb. 6 and 27, Mar. 27, and Apr. 24. Others will be available at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Mar. 13, and Apr. 10. Registration is open for these sessions here.

The DSNY will also be a guest speaker at the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9. They will provide information about the new trash regulations and take questions from attendees. In accordance with the 104th Precinct’s ‘Build The Block,’ the meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Parish Hall.