Council Member Holden confident Hempstead case will stall NYC congestion tolls

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Robert Holden remains hopeful that a pending legal challenge by the town of Hempstead will pause New York City’s controversial congestion pricing toll despite a recent federal court ruling allowing it to proceed.

On Friday, Jan. 3, a New Jersey federal judge shot down a pushback against the tolls, which took effect after midnight on Jan. 5, but Holden remains confident that it will still be paused.

Judge Leo Gordon rejected most of the complaints against the new toll rates but did rule that some of the potential impacts of congestion pricing on New Jersey communities required further study, especially concerns over how the toll would impact air quality in New Jersey. Gordon set a deadline of Jan. 17 for New York and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to respond to concerns over the environmental impacts of congestion pricing.

Despite the 11th-hour failure, another revolt against congestion pricing, brought by the town of Hempstead, is currently looming.

“While I’m disappointed in the New Jersey federal court’s bad decision, I’m confident the Hempstead SAPA State Court case will pause the congestion scam tax. This regressive toll would hurt New Yorkers, outer borough residents, and even those from out of state who work in the city,” stated Holden.

“We won’t let King Lieber and Tyrant Hochul destroy Manhattan’s economy and punish hardworking commuters to line the MTA’s pockets.”

Holden, who represents the Queens District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, and Glendale, has always been adamantly against Hochul’s congestion pricing plan. She had paused it over the summer but reintroduced the tolls at a lower rate in November.

Vehicles entering Manhattan through the Queens Midtown Tunnel will be charged a congestion fee as they must pass onto residential streets upon exiting the tunnel. This includes drivers heading to the nearby FDR Drive, as reaching the highway requires driving through residential areas.

Drivers entering the congestion zone during peak hours can receive a crossing credit of up to $3. More details on discounts are available here.

Those using the tunnel to leave Manhattan and not starting their trip within the congestion zone will still be charged. This applies even if they accessed the FDR Drive before approaching the tunnel, as the approach involves driving through Manhattan residential streets.

The toll will charge motorists $9 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak hours, which are 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. Motorists entering the congestion zone outside peak times must pay a toll of $2.25.

Meanwhile, motorists using the Ed Kock Queensboro Bridge will be charged the toll if they drive on the lower level or exit the upper level onto residential streets located within the congestion zone. Motorists who exit the bridge directly onto Manhattan’s 62nd St. will not be charged the toll unless they subsequently travel south of 60th St.

Also, drivers entering Manhattan from Queens via the Triborough Bridge will arrive north of the congestion zone and will only pay a congestion fee if they travel onto residential streets south of 60th St.