Interactive dinosaur experience comes to Flushing on Feb. 2

Courtesy of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live will be at the Kupferberg Center for The Arts this February.

Fans of the prehistoric can head to the Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) on Sunday, Feb 2, for a roaring experience.

The Queens College-based theater will host Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, offering a thrilling, interactive journey back to the prehistoric era.

Fans of all ages can observe and interact with a group of lifelike dinosaurs and other giant puppet creatures in a theatrical performance. The cast of creatures includes Plesiosarus, Titanosaur, Leanellynasaura, Meganeura, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live’s cast consists of performers and puppeteers and was designed with the guidance of paleontologists.

Tickets are $35, and a VIP Dino Meet and Greet Add-on is $25. Families can get a free fourth ticket when they buy three tickets for family events.

Founded in 1990, Erth provides a visual experience with giant puppetry, stilt walkers, inflatable environments, and aerial and flying creatures.

Erth has built an Australia-wide and international reputation from its performances. Its signature production, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo, is consistently touring through North America, the UK, and Australia, with multiple teams touring simultaneously.

KCA, located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. in Flushing, is the largest multi-disciplinary arts complex in Queens. The center showcases the artists on the on-campus venue, regional talents in the off-site neighborhood performances, and produces professional shows by Queens College students and faculty.

KCA was created in 2006 to honor alumnus Max Kupferberg for his $10 million gift to Queens College in support of the arts. Since 1961, KCA (formerly Colden Center for the Performing Arts) has presented yearly public programs for all ages on and off the campus of Queens College, serving thousands of residents throughout Queens and New York City.