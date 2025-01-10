Macy’s Backstage to close at Queens Place as part of nationwide downsizing

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Macy’s has announced the closure of 66 stores across the United States, including its Macy’s Backstage location at Queens Place in Elmhurst.

The decision is part of the retailer’s ongoing strategy to streamline operations and adapt to shifting consumer preferences, particularly the rapid growth of e-commerce.

The Macy’s Backstage store at Queens Place, located at 88-01 Queens Blvd., has been a fixture in the community since its opening in 2015. Spanning approximately 30,000 square feet, the outlet specializes in offering clearance goods from Macy’s full-line stores, drawing bargain hunters from across the borough.

Store closure sales are set to begin in February and will run for about six weeks, giving shoppers a final chance to browse discounted merchandise before the location shutters permanently.

Queens Place Mall, one of the borough’s busiest shopping destinations, will lose a major tenant with Macy’s Backstage departure. The mall, which also houses popular retailers like Target and the recently opened Lidl supermarket, has yet to announce plans for the soon-to-be-vacant space. Lidl opened a year ago, replacing DSW.

The announcement comes as neighboring Queens Center Mall just blocks away, experiences its own transformation. Fast-fashion retailer Primark and discount chain Burlington opened new locations in September, signaling a shift in consumer demand toward affordable, trend-focused brands.

Macy’s closures highlight the ongoing challenges faced by traditional department stores in an era of rapidly evolving consumer habits. With more shoppers turning to online platforms for convenience, retailers like Macy’s are reassessing their physical footprints.

Retail analysts warn that such closures could have broader implications for local economies. For Queens, the loss of Macy’s Backstage represents a potential reduction in foot traffic for Queens Place and surrounding businesses.

The Queens Place location is one of nine Macy’s stores in New York State slated for closure. Other closures in the state include Macy’s Backstage locations in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn; Fordham Place in the Bronx; and Lake Success in New Hyde Park, as well as full-line stores in Downtown Brooklyn, Huntington’s Melville Mall, and Massapequa’s Sunrise Mall. Additionally, Macy’s will shutter its furniture outlet on Staten Island and its store at the Greece Ridge Center in Rochester.