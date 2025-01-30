New York becomes first state to recognize Lunar New Year as a statewide holiday

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York State has officially become the first in the nation to recognize Lunar New Year as a statewide holiday, following the passage of landmark legislation led by Assembly Member Ron Kim at the New York State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Kim, who previously secured the holiday’s recognition as a public school holiday in 2023, made history once again by advancing the measure to statewide recognition. His persistent efforts, alongside fellow lawmakers and advocates, resulted in a legislative victory that underscores the growing recognition of Asian American culture and heritage in New York.

Kim represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes Whitestone, Flushing, College Point, and Murray Hill.

“We are celebrating Lunar New Year as a statewide holiday—the first in the country to do so,” Kim announced in his speech. “Thanks to all of our efforts led by the chair of the APA task force, our former colleagues in government, the bill sponsor who fought for this for many years, and all of you who have voted for this last year.”

The resolution is a significant milestone for Asian American communities across the state. Speaking from the State Capitol, Kim expressed gratitude to his legislative colleagues and supporters, highlighting the holiday’s cultural significance and its impact on future generations.

“For the first time, a generation of young people will grow up in this state and beyond knowing that Asian Americans belong in this country, they belong in our cities, and they belong in this state,” he said.

To mark the occasion, Kim invited lawmakers to join the upcoming Lunar New Year parade in Flushing on Saturday, Feb. 1. The historic resolution coincides with the Year of the Snake, a symbol of intelligence, resilience, and love, further reinforcing the importance of the holiday.

“This piece of legislation that we did, the celebration that we’re doing now—recognizing Lunar New Year as a statewide holiday—will make sure that the next cohort of generations know that they can feel like they belong, they don’t have to compete to try to belong to a group,” Kim added.

With this legislation, New York sets a precedent for other states, paving the way for greater cultural recognition and inclusivity across the country.