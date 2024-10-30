Queens election heats up as challengers push incumbents on crime, migrant crisis and economic policy

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As Election Day approaches, several key state and congressional races in Queens are drawing heightened interest, with incumbents facing challenges amid contentious debates over public safety, immigration, education and economic development. In a borough where most districts lean Democratic, Republican candidates are mounting campaigns that highlight divergent policy priorities and aim to sway voters concerned with rising crime and affordability.

Tight rematch in Assembly District 23: Pheffer Amato vs. Sullivan

In Assembly District 23, covering the Rockaways, Howard Beach, Lindenwood and Ozone Park, Democratic Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato is once again facing Republican Thomas Sullivan in a highly anticipated rematch. Their previous race in 2022 was decided by just 15 votes, and this year’s contest promises to be another close call.

Pheffer Amato, who has represented the district since 2017, has positioned herself as an ally of law enforcement and recently opposed a migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field, just outside her district. Sullivan, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, has focused his campaign on addressing the migrant crisis and repealing cash bail reforms, resonating with voters concerned about crime and public safety.

Assembly District 40: Kim vs. Wang

In Assembly District 40, covering parts of Flushing and Murray Hill, Democratic Assembly Member Ron Kim is running for re-election against Republican Philip S.C. Wang, a chiropractor. Kim has been an advocate for small businesses and senior services in the district, while Wang’s platform focuses on crime reduction and concerns over recent state mandates. He appeals to voters who feel left out of the current policies and are pushing for a “tough on crime” approach.

Assembly District 30: Raga defends seat against Castro

Assembly Member Steven Raga, who represents Assembly District 30 in Woodside, Elmhurst and parts of Jackson Heights, is seeking his first re-election against Republican challenger Brandon Castro, a community activist. Raga, the first Filipino-American in the New York State Legislature, has focused on immigrant rights, affordable housing and addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans. Castro, however, is running on a platform prioritizing public safety and small businesses, appealing to conservative-leaning residents who oppose recent criminal justice reforms.

Assembly District 25: Rozic vs. Paek

Assembly Member Nily Rozic, who represents District 25—including Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Fresh Meadows, Bayside, Oakland Gardens and Auburndale—is in a potentially close race. Rozic, a Democrat, is running against Republican Kenneth Paek, a retired NYPD officer backed by the Queens GOP and making his first run for office. Rozic won her 2022 race by around 15 %, but Paek’s law enforcement background and focus on crime and public safety have appealed to more conservative voters in the district.

Congressional District 7: Velázquez faces Kregler

Veteran Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is seeking re-election in New York’s 7th Congressional District, which covers parts of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, including Ridgewood and Bushwick. Velázquez, a progressive with a focus on immigrant rights and small business support, has held her seat since 1993. Her opponent, Bill Kregler, a former fire marshal and police officer, has focused on public safety and social security, among others.

Kregler is appealing to residents who are concerned about crime and feel alienated by federal spending priorities. Despite his efforts, Velázquez remains popular in her district, where her advocacy for affordable housing and economic development has maintained strong support among her base.

Senate District 11: Stavisky faces a challenge from Chu

In Senate District 11, Democratic Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, who has held her seat since 1999, is defending against Republican Yiatin Chu, an activist known for her stance on education issues. The district, which includes Astoria, College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace, is typically Democratic, but Chu’s campaign has gained traction among residents who are critical of education policies and city changes they see as out of step with local needs.

Chu has emphasized the need for “fresh ideas” and contends that Stavisky is “out of touch” with her district. Stavisky, chair of the Senate’s higher education committee, has highlighted her role in increasing state funding for the Tuition Assistance Program and preventing tuition hikes at CUNY and SUNY schools. Local issues such as a migrant shelter at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center have also been central to the race, drawing significant community response.

Senate District 15: Addabbo vs. Maio

Democratic Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., who represents neighborhoods like Howard Beach, Woodhaven and Middle Village, faces Conservative Daniel Maio in Senate District 15. Addabbo, an incumbent known for his focus on veterans’ issues and responsible development, faces a rematch with Maio, who ran against him in 2022 and beat him by 57% of the vote.

These races, although varied in competitiveness, reveal a borough navigating key policy questions on crime, education, housing and fiscal policy. While many Democratic incumbents are expected to hold their seats, Republican candidates are finding support among constituents concerned with public safety and economic stability. As these campaigns unfold, voter turnout is crucial in shaping Queens’ representation and legislative impact.